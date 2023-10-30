AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

