Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AY. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 0.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

