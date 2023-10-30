Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $596.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

