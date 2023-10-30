Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 2,837.94%. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

