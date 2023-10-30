Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.80. 438,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

