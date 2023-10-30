Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $131.30 on Monday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

