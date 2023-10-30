Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,734 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $240.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

