Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) is Gator Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gator Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Anywhere Real Estate accounts for about 3.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 112,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

HOUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

