Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $123.55

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryanair Trading Up 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $46,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $89.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.