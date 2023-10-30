American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

