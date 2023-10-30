AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

