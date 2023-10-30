Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.45% of Allison Transmission worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 127,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,164. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

