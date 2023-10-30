Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$3.15 at Desjardins

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 target price on Alithya Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ALYA
Alithya Group Stock Performance
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alithya Group
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.