Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$3.15 at Desjardins

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 target price on Alithya Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALYA

Alithya Group Stock Performance

About Alithya Group

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company has a market cap of C$170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38.

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.