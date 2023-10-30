Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AD.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of C$12.56 and a one year high of C$18.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

