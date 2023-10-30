Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.72.

AKAM opened at $102.01 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

