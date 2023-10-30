Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AIRI opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.28.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
