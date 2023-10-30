Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $713.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $235,682.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $235,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,970 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

