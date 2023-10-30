Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adyen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $6.65 on Monday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

