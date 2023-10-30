Adviser Investments LLC Takes $6.70 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,737,000.

VCSH traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $74.90. 181,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

