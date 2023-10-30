Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 30,532 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.83. 403,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

