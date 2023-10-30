Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $660.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $602.11.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $508.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.16. Adobe has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.