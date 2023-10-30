Ada Poon Acquires 4,000 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) insider Ada Poon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.19 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,752.00 ($10,602.53).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85.

Kelly Partners Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

