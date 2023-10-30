AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $486,807,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $6,686,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV traded up $5.78 on Monday, hitting $144.71. 1,801,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.87.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.
View Our Latest Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
