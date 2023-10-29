YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

YPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

YPF opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,120,000 after buying an additional 2,538,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58,292.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,279,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after buying an additional 2,275,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 1,183,673 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

