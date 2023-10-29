Visa (NYSE:V) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on V. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.57.

Visa stock opened at $229.27 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

