Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $149,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $355.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $375.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

