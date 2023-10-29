Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

