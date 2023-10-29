Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of VOE stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
