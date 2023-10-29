Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $60,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

