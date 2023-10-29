Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2,029.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

