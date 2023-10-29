Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UUU

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.