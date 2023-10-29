Triumph Capital Management Acquires 139 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $296.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average of $282.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

