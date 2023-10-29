Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.00.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE TSU opened at C$30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 92.73 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.48.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$664.42 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.6182287 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

