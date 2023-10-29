TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.