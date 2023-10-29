The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average is $151.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

