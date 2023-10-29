Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $132,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,804,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

PBA opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

