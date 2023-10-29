Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

