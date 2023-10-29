Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

RHP opened at $82.50 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.