Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,739 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $47.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

