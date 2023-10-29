Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

