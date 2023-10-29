Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 892 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNS

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.