Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $833,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

