Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

