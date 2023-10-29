Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 536,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 324,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $21.83 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

