Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.81%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

