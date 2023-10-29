Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.50 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.35.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$41.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.04.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.