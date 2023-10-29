Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $52,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

