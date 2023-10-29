Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.85. 5,934,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.