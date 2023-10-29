Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 7,360 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NOW traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $554.01. 1,755,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,517. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.16.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

