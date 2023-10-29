Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 33,603 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 633,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,114,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

